Chelsea Community Report, 12-13-21

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Highlights from the Chelsea City Council meeting on December 13, 2021.

In its consent agenda, the Council approved:

Payment of $306,907.54 for invoices Dec. 2-9

Payment of $695,480.90 for weekly payments Dec. 2-9

Payment of $137,602.14 for bi-weekly payroll Nov. 19 and $137,602.14 for bi-weekly payroll Dec. 3

Joe Ziolkowski presented developing the old Federal Screw Works property into a community park.

See article: Proposed Rebirth for the Old Federal Screw Works

The following occurred in council business:

Sudha Myers was appointed to the Human Rights Commission for a term to expire 02-01-24.

Heather Hunnell was appointed to the Planning Commission for a term to expire 06-30-23.

Chelsea Area Fire Authority Board Chairperson Tom Osborne shared with the Council CAFA’s strategy to address the critical shortage of ambulance emergency medical services. The fire department plans to equip itself with a transportation vehicle when an ambulance is delayed. The long-range strategy is for the department’s emergency responders to become licensed to provide all the services ambulances and EMTs now offer.

The Council voted to create the Community Public Safety Task Force. The purpose of the group is to develop recommendations for City Council consideration in regard to prioritizing recommendations outlined in the Bobcat Police Operational Audit.

The Council approved a recommendation from the DDA to convert seven spaces on the western side of N. East St. into 24-hour parking spaces. On-street parking is currently available at this location, but parking is not allowed during restricted hours (2 am – 5 am). These spaces will now be treated as a municipal parking lot rather than on-street parking.

The Council approved replacing the CPD’s outdated security cameras at the police station with industry standard high-definition cameras and purchasing one new four-lens camera at Palmer Commons for a cost of $49,932.75.

The Council approved the lease/purchase of a 2022 Ford F150 Super Crew 4x4 Police Responder. The lease/purchase has an annual payment of $12,500 for four years with a $12,500 down payment.

The Council voted to continue the City’s contract with Franklin Energy for 2022 in offering implementation services of a Clean Energy Program at the cost of $50,000. Details of the program can be found on the City’s website.

City Manager John Hanifan reported on the City’s success in maintaining power through the recent spate of high winds. Mr. Hanifan also explained because Chelsea has a mature tree canopy, winds and storms will often cause branches to fall upon the wires leave “hangers.” He cautioned people to avoid contact with these limbs and call the DPW for removal.

Police Chief Ed Toth submitted his written report for November. Chief Toth also noted that CPD officers recently participated in Shop-with-a-Cop. He gave a presentation at Silver Maples on internet frauds and scams. The complaint/compliment form is now available on the CPD website. Chief Toth also expressed his thanks and appreciation for the large group of volunteers who turned out to help with the Light Parade. “It was a real community event, and thank you, everybody, for making it safe,” said Toth. “It’s probably the most amount of people we ever had at our holiday parade, and it went great.”

Photo: Doug Marrin