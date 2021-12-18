Kent State University has everything for one Chelsea softball player

The hard work and dedication are paying off for Chelsea softball catcher Bekah Zachrich.

With her recent signing to attend Kent State University and play softball there, Zachrich has accomplished a big goal in her life.

The Sun Times News followed up with her to ask her how she feels about committing to Kent State.

“I am happy that I have finally signed and ended my recruitment phase,” she said. “I picked Kent State because it has everything I wanted, ranging from degree and to being a division 1 school.”

Kent State was always a school of interest of hers due to the fact that it was a doable distance from her family and had everything she looks for in a school.

“The choice itself I thought was easy,” she said.

Bekah Zachrich at bat. photo by Mike Williamson

With her senior season just ahead of her, Zachrich already has some big accomplishments. She was picked as First Team Division 2 All-State Softball as a junior and First Team All-SEC White.

These are great individual accomplishments, but these came with some help.

“The people who have helped me get to this point in my life are my parents, brother, sister, coaches, and teammates,” she said. “They have all always stuck by my side through my softball journey and they were always there to help me and push me to be better.”

She added, “I would especially say my dad had a huge impact on me because he was always willing to hit and throw with me even when it's freezing cold outside. He was always supportive and always believed in me.”

She thanked each family member, her dad, Jake; her mom, Amy; brother, Rollen and sister, Emma.

Another group she thanks is her community.

“Looking back, some things that have stood out for competing for Chelsea would have to be the community,” she said. “The community of Chelsea is so insane with supporting all there sports teams.”

photo by Mike Williamson