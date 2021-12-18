Dexter Girls’ Make It Four Straight Wins

The Dexter girls’ basketball team made it four straight wins after a season-opening loss by Beating Bedford 52-38 Friday night.

A big first half by Maddi Valentine helped the Dreadnaughts take control with a 26-15 lead at the break.

Valentine scored 13 first-half points, including three triples to help spark the early run by the Dreadnaughts.

Bedford hung tough in the third, but the Dreadnaughts would still carry a 40-28 lead into the fourth and held on for the win to improve to 3-0 in the SEC Red.

Valentine finished with a team-high 16 points and finished the night with four three-pointers.

Chloe Perry followed with 10 points, while Sydney Pnacek chipped in with nine points.

Brianna Rodriguez added eight points, Alena Blumberg seven, and Heidi Fuchs two.

The Dreadnaughts moved to 4-1 overall on the season. They will make the long trip into The Thumb to take on Reese Wednesday at 5:30pm.