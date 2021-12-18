Dexter Wrestlers Sixth at Fowlerville

The Dexter wrestling team came home with a sixth-place finish out of nine teams at the Fowlerville Invitational Saturday.

The Dreadnaughts finished with 63.5 points in the tournament won by Ovid-Elsie with 114.

Noah Drummond went 5-0 on the day to win the 145-pound weight class. Drummond picked up four pins and a tech fall to claim the title.

Eli Yount went 4-1 at 140 to finish in second place. He earned three pins and a decision before falling in the championship match.

Matthew Joyce finished second at 135 with a 3-1 record.

Casey Clark finished third at 135 with a 3-2 record. William Kletzka (119) and Theodore Reich (130) each went 2-3 on the day and finished sixth. Sean White picked up one win and finished eighth at 171 pounds.

Photos by Dawn McCann