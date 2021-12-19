Chelsea Basketball Falls to Indiana’s Defending 2A State Champion

Photo by Champions of Character Classic

The Chelsea basketball team took part in the Champions of Character Classic at Grace College Saturday and fell to Indian’s defending 2A state champion Blackhawk Christian 69-53 Saturday.

The Bulldogs made the memorable trip and were the first team from Michigan to compete in the COC Classic.

The Braves Caleb Furst showed why he was named the state of Indiana’ 2020/21 Player of the Year as he posted a double-double of 28 points and 14 rebounds against the Bulldogs.

Chelsea tried to hang tough early, but BC held a 15-10 lead after one quarter.

Jake Stephens would score five in the second, while Joey Cabana and Matt Blanton would add four each, but the Braves lead would grow to 33-23 at the half.

Cabana and Stephens each scored six in the third, but BC slowly pulled away and led 55-40 after three and held on for the win.

Stephens finished with a team-high 14 points.

Cabana chipped in with 12 points, while Blanton finished with eight. Lucas Hanifan added seven points, while Luke Tropea, Ben Strzyzewski, Jack Cavanaugh, and Nick Fisk scored three each.

The Bulldogs fell to 1-1 on the season.