Chelsea Wrestlers 4-2 on the Week

The Chelsea wrestling team had an up and down week after going 4-2 and improving to 10-3 on the season.

The Bulldogs went 2-2 at the Coldwater Invitational Saturday. They defeated Coldwater 60-17 and Sturgis 64-18 while falling to Bronson 51-29 and Union City 42-35.

Daniel Garza led the Bulldogs with a 4-0 record on the day at 140 pounds.

Kamren Chapman picked up three wins at 112, Carter Trinkle three wins at 135, Elijah Ratliff three wins at 152, and Zachary Byerly three wins at 171.

Picking up two wins each were Jonas Norwood, Nolan Sinkwitts, Thomas Shemwell, and Collin Tailford.

Single wins went to Evan Muchler, Lucas Racine, and Massimo Culgliari.

The Bulldogs swept a pair of SEC matches Thursday night, beating AA Skyline 69-36 and Ypsilanti 66-12.

Wins went to Chapman, Norwood, Chase Nichols, Ratliff, Ethan Povlich, Indiana Hurst, Tailford, and Beck Elandt.