Chelsea Police Report, November 2021

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Chelsea Police Chief Ed Toth submitted his written report to the Chelsea City Council for November 2021.

Total calls for police service for the month were 209, up from 197 last year for a 6.6% increase. Year-to-date calls are 2,265, down from 2,560 for the same period the previous year for an 11.5% decrease.

Notable calls from the police log include 21 citizen assists, one medical assist, four welfare checks, six frauds, and zero welfare checks, CARES, and assaults. Officers policed 15 traffic crashes, made 20 traffic stops and issued three citations.

Of the CPD’s 75 cases, 26 are open, four are waiting for lab analysis, 11 are at the prosecutor’s office, and 34 are closed.

Chief Toth noted that CPD officers recently participated in Shop-with-a-Cop. Toth gave a presentation at Silver Maples on internet frauds and scams. The complaint/compliment form is now available on the CPD website.

Chief Toth also expressed his thanks and appreciation for the large group of volunteers who turned out to help with the Light Parade. “It was a real community event, and thank you, everybody, for making it safe,” said Toth. “It’s probably the most amount of people we ever had at our holiday parade, and it went great.”

A link to the entire police call log is at the end of this article.

Total complaints by category

Miscellaneous complaints

Non-criminal complaints