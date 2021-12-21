Ballet Chelsea’s 24th Annual Production of The Nutcracker a Huge Success

Ballet Chelsea's Nutcracker Performance was holiday enchantment at its best! This annual production, held at the George E. Potter Center in Jackson, Michigan, brought theatrical ambiance to the performance. The Nutcracker dazzled with gorgeous scenery, beautifully designed costumes, and the colorful characters we all adore. 90 Dancers made Tchaikovsky's score magical with live accompaniment from the Jackson Symphony Orchestra—a real Christmas Memory.

Ballet Chelsea extends heartfelt gratitude to the community for unswaying support. Jean Delwiche, Director of Business Management, shared her Nutcracker experience, "Pre-event there was a feeling of anxious anticipation in the air. It felt like we shared precious moments experiencing this Christmas treasure together".

Wendi DuBois, Artistic Director commented, “This was one of our very best Nutcracker performances because of the heightened joy of being back on the stage. We shared the love of dance and music with our audiences after a two-year break from fully produced live-performances”.

The atmosphere at the Potter Center was filled with joy, from the small children decked in their holiday clothing running to take a peek at the musicians as they warmed up, to the audience who reacted to the nuances of what was happening on the stage. The symbiotic relationship between all creative aspects of the production came together in an ethereal way resulting in a truly magical experience. The attendance at all three performances was on target with Ballet Chelsea's expectations. They sold all 600 Nutcracker ornaments throughout the performances.

Next year will mark Ballet Chelsea’s 25th anniversary of The Nutcracker and the 5th year of their collaboration with the Jackson Symphony Orchestra. To celebrate, Ballet Chelsea is planning the return of the beloved, pre-performance "Sugarplum Tea".

Artistic Director Wendi DuBois' adaptation of "Little Women" is something to look forward to in the spring. The performance will be at the Potter Center on April 30. Mark your calendars.

Ballet Chelsea is a relatively small studio that relies on the support of its friends, followers, students, and donors to create world-class productions and provide quality adaptive dance and assisted living outreach programs. If anyone is interested in underwriting a portion of production expenses or donating to Ballet Chelsea's community-driven programs, please contact Jean Delwiche at jean@balletchelsea.org.or; visit the website at this link to learn more.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Ballet Chelsea's mission is to build strong individuals through high-caliber training and performance excellence while giving back to the community that supports us through arts education and outreach.

The mission of the Jackson Symphony Orchestra Community Music School is to provide music education of the highest quality to persons of all ages in Jackson and the surrounding communities.