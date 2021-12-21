CPD Weekly Report, 12-21-21

From CPD

Incident #: 21-2381

Location: 1100 block of S. Main Street

Date: December 13, 2021

Time: 2:24 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers responded to the 1100 block of S. Main Street for the report of a larceny of money from a cash register. The complainant stated that when they opened the cash register to give change to the first customer of the day, they noticed that all of the “startup cash” was missing from the cash register. The complainant stated that they had closed on Saturday, December 11th, and knew the cash was in the register at that time. The theft was believed to have occurred sometime between closing time of the business on December 11th and December 13th at approximately 11:30 am. There were no signs of forced entry at the scene. The case remains open pending some interviews with people who had access to the building.

#####

Incident #: 21-2412

Location: 700 block of Taylor Street

Date: December 16, 2021

Time: 6:19 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers responded to the 700 block of Taylor Street for the report of damage to property and attempted larceny complaint. The complainant stated that he had heard a couple of loud banging noises outside and turned the outside light on and looked out the window. The complainant observed a subject wearing dark blue or black pants and a red hoodie running in a northern direction. A search of the area did not locate anyone matching that description in the area. Nothing was found to have been taken from the vehicle however, one of the side windows had been broken out. It was reported that several other vehicles were targeted in this general area during the same approximate timeframe, in those related incidents there was no reported forced entry and in most cases, there was either none or minimal reported monetary loss.

#####

Incident #: 21-2426

Location: 400 block of Chandler Street

Date: December 16, 2021

Time: 5:52 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer responded to the 400 block of Chandler Street for the report of larceny from an auto complaint. The complainant stated that sometime between the evening of December 15th and the afternoon of December 16th an unknown suspect(s) had gained entry into the garage through an unlocked service door. Once inside the garage the suspect(s) entered a vehicle and went through the console and glovebox and some items were taken. At the time of the report, there was no information on a potential suspect.