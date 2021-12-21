Maurice Patry is Awarded the 2021 MASCI Excellence in Apprenticeship Award

Every year, MI graduates over 1000 apprentices from manufacturing and trade apprenticeship programs. Local 252 and Team UIS are proud to announce that Maurice Patry is one of two recipients to receive the 2021 MASCI Excellence in Apprenticeship Award.

There are a lot of outstanding apprentices produced by the trades every year, and the selection was tough this year. Maurice's heavy participation in community support organizations like Union 4 Life and ReNew made him a stand-out candidate. The team at Local 252 JATC, and the journeyman who worked with Maurice in the field played a major role in his development as a journeyman. In addition to community service, MASCI also looks at punctuality on the job and classroom, commitment to the trade, employer, and industry, outstanding craft achievement and productivity, leadership skills, teamwork, safety awareness, a spirit of competitiveness, and community service.

Michigan Apprenticeship Steering Committee, Inc., MASCI, is an advocacy group made up of professionals from the education industry, manufacturing sector, construction trades, and governmental departments of Michigan. MASCI’s objective is to educate Michigan’s workforce and employer groups on the benefits of participation in Registered Apprenticeship. The concept of Apprenticeship is ‘Earn while you Learn’, in a desired craft while creating some of the most marketable, proficient workers found in the labor markets. MASCI provides several resources for individuals to map out a career path of his or her choice as well as assist employers in the development of apprentice programs.

Congratulations Maurice!