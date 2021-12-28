Sarah Wilczynski Named Coordinator for SJMC Mental Health Awareness Grant

From SJMC

St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea announced the hiring of Sarah Wilczynski as the program coordinator for the $625,000 Mental Health Awareness and Training (MHAT) Grant received in September 2021.

“I cannot express how excited I am to begin working on the program this grant supports,” said Wilczynski. “I have worked for St. Joe’s Chelsea for a number of years and cannot wait to continue with the hospital in this new role, bringing important mental health training and resources to the communities we serve.”

For the past two and a half years, Wilczynski has been a special projects coordinator at St. Joe's Chelsea working with SRSLY to promote substance use prevention in Chelsea, Dexter, Manchester and Stockbridge. In the new MHAT role, Wilczynski will be responsible for helping implement evidence-based mental health awareness trainings, supporting youth in developing a stigma reduction campaign, identifying resources and support available for mental health, and working with community organizations to establish referral mechanisms to link youth to mental health services. These efforts will focus on the communities served by St. Joe’s Chelsea, including Chelsea, Dexter, Grass Lake, Manchester and Stockbridge.

"We are extremely pleased to be able to offer these programs to the community,” said Reiley Curran, manager of Community Health Improvement at St. Joe's Chelsea. “We are excited to have Sarah contribute in this new capacity. Her work with SRSLY over the past two and a half years has demonstrated her passion and commitment to improving mental health for youth."

Wilczynski holds a master’s in public health and bachelor’s in health communication from Grand Valley State University. She enjoys volunteering in the surrounding communities, is a member of the Rotary Club of Dexter, and wants to spend her career working to create happy, healthy communities.

For more information about the MHAT grant please visit St. Joe's website or contact Sarah Wilczynski at sarah.schmidt@stjoeshealth.org.

About St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea

St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea (SJMC) is a not-for-profit joint venture hospital, whose partners are Saint Joseph Mercy Health System, a member of national Catholic health care system Trinity Health based in Livonia, Mich., and Michigan Medicine, the academic medical center of the University of Michigan. Founded in 1970, SJMC is nationally recognized for both quality of care and patient satisfaction by national ranking organization Press Ganey, and is accredited by the Joint Commission. SJMC employs more than 1,200 individuals with a medical staff of approximately 700 physicians. Key services include robust medical and surgical service lines, eight operating rooms, a 24-hour emergency department and senior emergency room, a state-of-the-art cancer center, a physical medicine and rehabilitation department, a comprehensive head pain treatment unit and behavioral health services.

For additional information about SJMC, please visit www.stjoeschelsea.org.

Photo: Sarah Wilczynski. Photo: SJMC