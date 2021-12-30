Lady Bulldogs Pull Away Late at Airport Classic

The Chelsea’ girls’ basketball team fought off a third-quarter rally by Riverview to pull away for a 55-41 win at the Carleton Airport Holiday Classic Wednesday night.

The game was close early with Chelsea leading 8-7, but the Bulldogs closed out the first quarter with a 5-0 run to take a 13-7 lead after one.

Chelsea opened the second with a 10-2 run to force a Riverview timeout with a 23-9 lead and looked to be cruising, but the Pirates would start to claw back into the game. Riverview would finish the half with a 6-2 run to cut the Bulldog lead to 27-15 at the break.

Leila Wells hit a basket to open the second and push the lead to 29-15, but Riverview would hit a pair of triples and go on a 16-0 run to take a 31-29 lead.

Megan McCalla would stop the run with a rebound putback to tie the game and Chelsea would finish the quarter on an 8-0 run for a 39-31 lead after three. McCalla and Wells hit key triples in the run to push the lead to eight after three.

Wells and McCalla came up with clutch shots in the fourth and freshman Avery Lay came up with a pair of big baskets in the fourth to help the Bulldogs push the lead to 12 and hold off the Pirates for the win.

The Bulldogs were led by Wells and McCalla with 18 points each. Well also finished with seven assists, five rebounds, and four steals to lead Chelsea.

Lay finished with eight points and a team-high 13 rebounds.

Braiden Scheffler gave the Bulldogs some key minutes off the bench and finished with six points, four steals, three rebounds, and three assists. Klara Kuebler chipped in with two points and Ella Day one point, three rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

Chelsea benefitted from poor foul shooting by the Pirates with Riverview hitting just 11 of 21 shots from the charity stripe. The Bulldogs went to the line just six times and made three.

The Bulldogs improved to 2-1 overall on the season. They return to action Tuesday when they travel to Battle Creek Lakeview.

Photos by Mike Williamson