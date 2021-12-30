Bulldogs Shoot Way to Rout of Michigan Center

The Chelsea basketball team used some hot shooting from behind the three-point line to roll to a 72-43 rout of Michigan Center at the First Annual Shot Clock Classic at Spring Arbor College Wednesday.

The contest was one of five games at Spring Arbor where teams used a 45-second shot clock with each possession.

The shot clock is being talked about more often by coaches and players to help speed up the pace of play in contests as some teams choose to hold the ball for long periods of time to slow the game.

The shot clock was not much of a factor in the game as both teams were not afraid to fire the ball from long range.

The Bulldogs made 13 three-pointers on 29 attempts, while Michigan Center made six in the contest.

Chelsea sophomore Joey Cabana came out firing in the opening quarter by nailing three triples and scoring 11 points to give the Bulldogs a 19-13 lead after one.

The Cardinals held tough in the second quarter thanks to four three-pointers in the period and trailed just 30-25 at the break, but the Bulldogs would catch fire in the third.

Luke Tropea would hit a pair of triples and score eight points in the third, but Cabana added another triple and scored seven. Jake Stephens would hit the Bulldogs fourth triple of the quarter to help Chelsea outscore Center 26-11 in the quarter and take a commanding 56-36 lead after three.

Cabana continued his hot shooting with two more threes in the fourth and finished with five for the night and a game-high 29 points.

Tropea finished with three triples and 11 points, while Stephens added seven points. Carter Alexander and Lucas Hanifan scored six each, Ben Strzyzewski and Matt Blanton five each, and Nick Fisk three.

Chelsea moved to 2-2 overall on the season. The Bulldogs get no rest as they take on Carleton Airport Thursday night at 8:00 in the Airport Holiday Showcase.