Michigan Legislature Annual Missed Votes Report

From MichiganVotes.org

State legislators missed 2,260 roll call votes in 2021; 58 out of 148 lawmakers missed none. Contact information is included at the end.

Excluding purely procedural votes, the state Senate voted 494 times in 2021 and the House voted 640 times, for a total of 1,134 roll call votes by the entire Legislature.

Two senators and eight representatives each missed 50 or more votes in 2021, led by Rep. Steve Marino, with 232 missed votes, and Sen. Mallory McMorrow, with 118 missed votes. There were 14 senators and 44 representatives who missed no votes this year.

Missed votes usually occur when family, health or personal issues require a lawmaker’s absence for an entire day or longer. Occasionally legislators do not vote on a particular bill due to a potential conflict of interest, or when other demands within the legislative process call them off the floor. Voters should ask first and not make assumptions if their own representatives have more than a few missed votes.

The number of missed votes has fallen dramatically since the 2001-2002 Legislature, the first covered by MichiganVotes.org. Over that two-year period, individual Michigan lawmakers failed to cast a roll call vote 21,162 times.

“The very-high missed votes totals became a thing of the past once this information was made easily available on MichiganVotes.org,” said site editor Jack McHugh.

The full Missed Votes Report can be viewed at www.michiganvotes.org/MissedVotes.aspx, and can be sorted by name or by the quantity of missed votes.

Sun Times News area legislators’ missed votes are as follows:

State Senators had 494 roll call votes, of which

Curtis Hertel Jr. (D) District 23 (Stockbridge) missed 0

Jeff Irwin (D) District 18 (Ann Arbor, Saline, Pittsfield, York) missed 1

Lana Theis (R) District 22 (Chelsea, Dexter, Manchester, Hamburg) missed 0

State Representatives had 640 total roll call votes, of which

Donna Lasinski (D) District 52 (Dexter, Chelsea, Saline, Scio, Manchester) missed 1

Yousef Rabhi (D) District 53 (Ann Arbor) missed 1

Felicia Brabec (D) District 55 (Pittsfield, York, Barton Hills) missed 45

Kara Hope (D) District 67 (Stockbridge) missed 5

Ann Bollin (R) District 42 (Pinckney, Hamburg) missed 0

About: Michigan Votes is a free public service of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit research and educational institution. Its purpose is to inform citizens, community leaders, business people, media, and public officials about legislation that affects their families, schools, jobs and communities. The site empowers citizens to take a more active part in the democratic process, and hold their elected representatives accountable.

State Representatives

Donna Lasinski (D) District 52 (Dexter, Chelsea, Saline, Scio, Manchester) 517 373 0828 donnalasinski@house.mi.gov

Yousef Rabhi (D) District 53 (Ann Arbor) 517 373 2577 yousefrabhi@house.mi.gov

Felicia Brabec (D) District 55 (Pittsfield, York, Barton Hills) 517 373 1792 FeliciaBrabec@house.mi.gov

Kara Hope (D) District 67 (Stockbridge) 517 373 0587 KaraHope@house.mi.gov

Ann Bollin (R) District 42 (Pinckney, Hamburg) 517 373 1784 AnnBollin@house.mi.gov

State Senators

Lana Theis (R) District 22 (Chelsea, Dexter, Manchester, Hamburg) 517 373 2420 SenLTheis@senate.michigan.gov

Jeff Irwin (D) District 18 (Ann Arbor, Saline, Pittsfield, York) 517 373 2406 senjirwin@senate.michigan.gov

Curtis Hertel Jr. (D) District 23 (Stockbridge) 517 373 1734 senchertel@senate.michigan.gov

