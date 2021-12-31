Chelsea student-athlete picks Gannon University for academics and softball

It feels like home is always a good sign when picking a college.

That’s how Chelsea student-athlete Zoey Monica described committing to Gannon University, where she will play softball and pursue her academic goals.

The Sun Times News followed up with her after her college signing to see how she felt about this next step in her life.

“I am very relieved to say the least,” said Monica of signing. “Gannon has the perfect at home feel, throughout my visits I became more and more comfortable being there, and it started to feel like home."

In thinking about what she likes about this university, and its academics and athletics, she said, “I felt like it was a great fit, not only academically, but athletically.”

“I was very pleased with the faculty involving the criminal justice program,” she said. “They all had incredible experience and extensive backgrounds. In regards to the softball program, the coaches are super welcoming and feel like a second set of parents.”

Zoey Monica on college signing day. photo courtesy of Chelsea Athletics

She said after growing up in a small town she never really considered going to an urban college setting, but after visiting and seeing how welcoming everyone is there it started to clear the waters for her and really opened her eyes to what the city has to offer.

That small town and its softball program played a big part in helping her get to this point.

“What I think stands out in Chelsea is our culture,” she said. “We create a winning culture and our community support motivates us even more to train and compete the best we can.”

A big part of this culture is the dedication put forth and the commitment made by the student-athletes like Monica.

She said the hard work does pay off.

“Hard work definitely pays off there’s no doubt about it,” she said. “I’ve missed so many school dances, get-togethers, holidays, etc. but it is all worth it. Playing and working when nobody else did make me better and put me one step ahead, bringing me to the next level.”

It also helps to get some important help along the way.

“My family, friends and softball coaches have really helped me to get to this point,” she said looking back. “My mom and dad have been my biggest supporters through it all and I will forever be grateful for that. They both taught me that even when things seem impossible there’s always a way. They push me to be my best self.”

She also gives a special thanks to an old coach, Carl Novick.

“He was my coach for several years and pushed me to what I thought was past my limits,” she said. “Even though it didn’t seem like it at times, he always believed in me when it felt like nobody else did.”

“Without all of their help, I wouldn't be where I am today,” she said.

Zoey Monica. photo by Mike Williamson