Bulldogs Make it Two Straight with Rout of Airport

The Chelsea basketball team used another hot shooting night to make it two straight wins with an 84-44 rout of Carleton Airport.

The Bulldogs were a late addition to the Airport Holiday Showcase after a team was forced to drop out due to Covid reasons.

Joey Cabana scored eight and Jake Stephens six first-quarter points to help the Bulldogs jump out to a quick 24-9 lead after one and they would never look back.

Cabana would add six more in the second, while Lucas Hanifan scored five to push the Chelsea lead to 46-18 at the half and they would cruise in the second half.

The Bulldogs had 14 players score in the game led by Cabana with 22,

Stephens finished with 12 points and Hanifan nine.

Luke Tropea chipped in with seven points and Matt Blanton six. Nick Fisk, Carter Alexander, and Caden Knight scored four each, Matt Gietzen, Ben Strzyzewski, Jack Cavanaugh, and Chase Lay three each, and Jayden Woody and Drew Blanton two apiece.

The Bulldogs improved to 3-2 overall on the season. They return to action Friday night when they host Stockbridge at 7:00 pm.