Activities Planned for 2022 MLK Jr. Day in Chelsea

From OWOF

Four Chelsea organizations are cooperating to provide a range of activities this year to commemorate and honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on his birthday, a national holiday. It is celebrated on Jan. 17 this year.

The First United Methodist Church will offer a multi-cultural concert on Jan 16 at 4.30 pm. The Chelsea District Library will feature a showing of the film The Butler on Jan 17 at 5.30 pm with a discussion after. The Human Rights Commission will have a speaker and presentation that same week. More details on these events will come in January. One World One Family will again sponsor a collection followed by a Day of Service and Social Action on Jan 17, the MLK Jr. Day holiday. Chelsea School District does not have classes that day.

From Jan 3 to Jan 17, please consider donating new school and art supplies for refugee families. Area resettlement agencies have said they never get enough of these.

Suggested items are listed at https://owofchelsea.org/wp-content/uploads/New-Art-and-School-Supplies-for-Refugee-Children.pdf

and an Amazon wish list can be found at this link.

Drop off locations include Chelsea District Library, First United Methodist Church lobby, the Chelsea Senior Center, Chelsea State Bank, and the Chamber of Commerce. Financial donations are also welcome. Details are at www.owofchelsea.org.

On January 17, the MLK Jr. Day holiday, families and youth are invited to gather from 10am to 3pm at the Chelsea Depot to work on projects to reach out in a personal way to offer welcome to refugee families. Projects include friendship bracelets, hand drawn cards, and even tie-dye socks. Youth may bring a pair of their own to do too. The art and school supplies kits will be assembled and all the items delivered to families through Jewish Family Services and Washtenaw Refugee Welcome. Chelsea Depot Assn is a co-sponsor of the event. It will be a fun time that will make a difference for new families to the area. Student and adult volunteers will staff the craft tables. To volunteer, please contact owofchelsea@gmail.com. Masks will be required and social distancing in place.

Photo: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington D.C. Credit: Doug Marrin.