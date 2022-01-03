WWRA Announces Foam Recycle Dates

From WWRA

Western Washtenaw Recycling Authority (WWRA) will host a winter Foam Recycle Weekend on January 14 to 16, 2022, continuing last year’s successful foam events that brought in over 2000 pounds of #6 foam.

Bill Christen, a WWRA volunteer, and a long-time foam recycler has a keen idea of what is and is not considered #6 foam. "For most of us, it is food containers; egg cartons; cups; packaging that comes with furniture, appliances, computers; and coolers for medicine and Omaha Steaks,” said Christen.

“It is not packing peanuts, the thin, flexible foam sheeting that is used for packaging, foam wrapped in plastic or tape used in packaging, the light blue construction foam that carries the brand name ‘Styrofoam,’ nor the foam that has a layered appearance and does not break or crumble.”

On collection weekends, foam can be transported to the collection site in any container. Volunteers will assist in identifying the foam that can be recycled.

Acceptable foam can only be brought to these collection events and should not be left at the bin sites at any other time. WWRA Facility Manager Marc Williams said that this is becoming a problem.

Recycle Ann Arbor on Ellsworth Road is another resource for many types of foam, especially packing peanuts and items labeled “Styrofoam.”

Hours for the winter event are Friday, Jan. 14, Noon to 4 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 15, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 16, Noon to 4 p.m. The collection site is located on Chelsea/Manchester Rd., across from the Chelsea Fairgrounds.

The foam that DART Container, a manufacturer of food and beverage packaging items, collects through these drives throughout Michigan is sold it to other companies that make picture frames, interior molding, pens, rulers, and foam packaging out of recycled foam.

#####

Western Washtenaw Recycling Authority (WWRA) is a not-for-profit partnership of and subsidized by five municipalities (Townships of Dexter, Lyndon, Manchester and Lima, and the City of Chelsea) working together to find alternative ways to handle waste and promote reducing, reusing, and recycling. The townships are served by convenient drop-off centers while the City of Chelsea has weekly curbside recycling pick up. For more information, visit www.WWRArecycles.org.