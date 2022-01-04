Chelsea Area Garden Club Accepting Applications for 2022 Grants

By Cheryl Wells, CAGC

The Chelsea Area Garden Club (CAGC) will award a limited number of grants of up to $500 in 2022 to local nonprofit organizations for sustainable horticulture-related projects. The application deadline is February 15, 2022.

Grants support projects that promote the love of gardening, community beautification, environmentally responsible horticultural practices, and conservation through education and by example. Applications and information about the annual grant program are available at www.chelseagardenclub.com .

Applications should be mailed to the CAGC Grant Program, c/o Cheryl Wells, 98 Cedar Lake Rd, Chelsea, MI 48118. Applicants in the CAGC service area — Chelsea and western Washtenaw County —will be given preference.

Participation in the garden club includes offering educational programs, community involvement through civic beautification, and horticultural grants and scholarships. This Fall CAGC planted over 1700 tulip and spring bulbs in the Chelsea city beds and the Chelsea District library planters. The CAGC annually design and plant the summer city and library annual beds. The horticultural grants are given to local non-profits and start up projects that benefit the community and align with CAGC mission and goals. The CAGC presented the Arts in the Garden Benefit Walk last July to benefit the CSC Intergenerational Garden.

Photo: CAGC