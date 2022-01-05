Library of Michigan Announces 2022 Michigan Notable Book Awards

From the Library of MI

Each year, the Michigan Notable Book (MNB) list features 20 books, published during the previous calendar year, which are about or set in Michigan, or written by a Michigan author. Selections include a variety of genres, both fiction and nonfiction, that appeal to many audiences and explore topics and issues close to the hearts of Michigan residents.

"The MNB selections clearly demonstrate the diverse tapestry of subject matter that Michigan offers to inspire writers," said State Librarian Randy Riley. "Everyone will find something of interest that speaks to their lives or experiences in our great state."

2022 Michigan Notable Books

Ancestor Approved: intertribal stories for kids edited by Cynthia Leitich Smith - Heartdrum

A collection of intersecting stories and poems set at an Ann Arbor powwow that bursts with hope, joy, resilience, the strength of community, and Native pride.

Call Me Athena, Girl from Detroit: A Novel in Verse by Colby Cedar Smith - Andrews McMeel Publishing

This multi-generational novel in verse follows Mary, the American-born daughter of Greek and French immigrants living in Detroit in the 1930s.

The Cut by John Wemlinger - Mission Point Press

Alvin Price and Lydia Cockrum literally bump into one another in the summer of 1870 and fall in love. Coming from vastly different backgrounds, their relationship encounters struggle amid the feuding farmers and powerful lumber industry in Manistee, Michigan.

Day of Days: A Novel by John Smolens - Michigan State University Press

Decades after experiencing the Bath school bombing, survivor Beatrice Marie Turcott, recalls the spring of 1927 and how one does not survive the present without reconciling hard truths about the past.

Dead of Winter by Stephen Mack Jones - Soho Press, Inc.

Detroit ex-cop August Snow must fight for both his life and the soul of Mexicantown itself when a local business owner is targeted by an anonymous entity.

The Dockporter: A Mackinac Island Novel by Dave McVeigh and Jim Bolone - Independently Published

It's the summer of 1989. Jack McGuinn is a dockporter, transporting tourists' luggage, piled high in the basket of his bike on Mackinac Island, Michigan. When his bitter rival challenges him to ride a record-setting load, he takes the bet and soon realizes he's not just carrying suitcases.

Early Morning Riser by Katherine Heiny - Alfred A. Knopf

Jane moves to a small town in northern Michigan to teach second grade and immediately falls in love with Duncan, a charming if not entirely reliable woodworker who she soon finds has been with nearly every woman in Boyne City.

Firekeeper's Daughter by Angeline Boulley - Henry Holt and Company

Eighteen-year-old Daunis Fontaine of Sault Ste. Marie, who is part Ojibwe, defers attending the University of Michigan to care for her mother and reluctantly becomes involved in the investigation of a series of drug-related deaths.

From a Whisper to a Rallying Cry: The Killing of Vincent Chin and the Trial That Galvanized the Asian American Movement by Paula Yoo - Norton Young Readers

An engaging and well-researched non-fiction about the 1982 murder of Vincent Chin, a Chinese American man, beaten to death in Detroit and the lenient sentence given to those who killed him.

Getting to the Heart of the Matter: My 36 Years in the Senate by Senator Carl Levin, written with Linda Gustitus - Wayne State University Press

Follow Levin's story - from his early days in Detroit as the son of a respected lawyer to the capstone of his career as chair of both the Senate Armed Services Committee and the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.

Long Road to the Circus by Betsy Bird, illustrated by David Small - Knopf Books for Young Readers

Twelve-year-old Suzy Bowles dreams of life outside the small town of Burr Oak, Michigan, but when she stumbles on the opportunity to learn ostrich riding with the infamous Madame Marantette, her obligations to her family on the farm threaten to derail her dreams of a bigger life.

Miles from Motown by Lisa Sukenic - Fitzroy Books

After having abruptly moved from her beloved Detroit neighborhood to an unfamiliar suburb outside of the city, Georgia tries to settle into her new life but misses both her older brother deployed in Vietnam and everything that was familiar.

Never Saw You Coming by Erin Hahn - Wednesday Books

In this powerful story about forgiveness and love, 18-year-old Meg Hennessey travels north to Michigan's Upper Peninsula in order to meet the family she never knew existed to find answers and instead falls for Micha Allen, who is dealing with his own traumatic past.

The Other Me by Sarah Zachrich Jeng - Berkley

This unpredictable sci-fi thriller begins when a failed artist accidentally opens a door to an alternate reality where she never pursued her dreams and must uncover the forces behind the switch before time runs out.

Pewabic Pottery: The American Arts & Crafts Movement Expressed in Clay by Thomas W. Brunk, foreword by Martin Eidelberg - Michigan State University Press

Founded in Detroit at the turn of the 20th century, this chronological history of Pewabic work focuses primarily on the pottery as operated by its founders Mary Chase Perry and Horace James Caulkins, and then goes up through the beginning of the Pewabic Society Inc. in 1979.

Private Love, Public School: Gay Teacher Under Fire by Christine A. Yared - Penning History Press

Gerry Crane was a talented high school music teacher, loved by students and parents, and lauded as one of the best teachers at his school. Everything changed once word spread that he had married a man.

Standpipe: Delivering Water in Flint by David Hardin - Belt Publishing

A memoir of the author's work as a Red Cross volunteer delivering emergency water to residents of Flint, Michigan, Standpipe sets the struggles of a city in crisis against the author's personal journey as his mother declines into dementia and eventual death.

Tin Camp Road by Ellen Airgood - Riverhead Books

In a novel set against the wide-open beauty of Michigan's Upper Peninsula, a young single mother and her 10-year-old daughter stand up to the trials of rural poverty and find the community they need in order to survive.

Trout Water: A Year on the AuSable by Josh Greenberg - Melville House

At the beginning of trout fishing season, Josh Greenberg-proprietor of a fishing tackle store on America's most famous trout-fishing stream, the Au Sable River-is struggling to cope with the slow death of a close friend.

Up North in Michigan: A Portrait of Place in Four Seasons by Jerry Dennis - University of Michigan Press

A collection of essays that capture a lifelong journey to better know northern Michigan by exploring it in every season, in every kind of weather, on foot, on bicycle, in canoes and cars.

Image: University of Michigan Press