Upcoming Chelsea Community Foundation Grant Application Forum

Greg Yankee will be hosting a zoom call for potential and previous grant recipients. Greg is a Senior Program Officer at the Community Foundation of Southeast Michigan. In that capacity, he assists the Chelsea Community Foundation Advisory Committee in their review of grant applications and subsequent awards.

The purpose of the meeting is to provide an informal but informative forum for people interested in learning more about the application requirements, process and timeline. This is an opportunity to ask questions and learn more about funding opportunities through the Chelsea Community Foundation in their mission to support all things Chelsea!

Dates: January 13 from 1-2 pm - RSVP by January 12 at 5 pm

January 20 from 10-11 am - RSVP by January 19 at 5 pm

Contact: Greg Yankee @ gyankee@cfsem.org. Send a brief email with your preferred date and you will receive a zoom link for the meeting.

The Chelsea Community Foundation Grant Application Deadline February 15, 2022, anyone interested has time to apply for this grant cycle. The next application deadline is August 15, 2022.

The Chelsea Community Foundation (CCF) is a permanent charitable endowment with assets in excess of $2.8 million. The endowment has been built through gifts from families, individuals, and businesses. CCF is guided by Chelsea civic leaders who care deeply about the community. To-date, more than $1.8 million has been awarded to local nonprofits to address emerging community needs and opportunities. CCF is an affiliate of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan.