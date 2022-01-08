Red-Hot Bulldogs Shoot Way Past Stockbridge

A huge first half helped lift the red-hot Chelsea boys’ basketball team to an 82-40 rout of Stockbridge in the Bulldogs’ first home game since last February Friday night.

Chelsea came out firing from the opening tip with Jake Stephens hitting a pair of triples and scoring twelve points in the first quarter to help the Bulldogs jump out to a 21-10 lead after one.

It was Lucas Hanifan’s time to get hot from the outside in the second as Hanifan nailed five straight triples in the quarter. He added an and-one for good measure to score 18 in the second as the Bulldogs outscored the Panthers 33-11 and take a commanding 54-21 lead at the break.

The third quarter saw a more balanced scoring attack for Chelsea with six players scoring in the period and the Bulldogs holding a 72-35 lead after three and set up a running clock in the fourth.

Chelsea would finish with 12 three-pointers on the night with Hanifan hitting five, Stephens, Ben Strzyzewski, and Luke Tropea hitting two each, and Matt Blanton one.

Hanifan finished with a team-high 23 points on the night.

Stephens added 15 points, while Carter Alexander chipped in with eight and Blanton seven. Tropea, Strzyzewski, Jayden Woody, and Joey Cabana scored six each, Chase Lay four, and Jack Cavanaugh one.

The Bulldogs improved to 4-2 overall on the season. They return to action Friday night when they host Adrian in the SEC White opener.