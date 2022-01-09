Chelsea Wrestling Goes 4-1 at Kargel Classic

The Chelsea wrestling team hosted its 7th Annual Kargel Classic Saturday and finished the day with a 4-1 record.

The Bulldogs defeated Riverview 57-15, Michigan Center 69-4, Flat Rock 52-19, and Fowlerville 51-18. They fell to Allen Park 36-29.

Elijah Ratliff led the Bulldogs by going 5-0 at 152 with four pins and a tech. fall.

Carter Trinkle went 4-0 at 135 with four pins and Daniel Garza picked up four wins at 140 with three pins.

Also picking up four wins were Kamren Chapman at 112 with three pins and Jonas Norwood at 119 with one pin.

Evan Muchler picked up three wins at 103 with two pins, while Nolan Sinkwitts (189), Cole Munson (160,171), and Lucas Racine (125) won two matches each.

Single wins went to Victor Radu at 145, Dominic Searl at 130, Trevor Lantis at 135, Evan Povlich at 152, and Chase Nichols at 140.

The Bulldogs splits a pair of SEC matches Wednesday night beating Ann Arbor Huron 63-0 and falling to Adrian 37-31 in a contest that was decided on the final match of the night.

Against Adrian, the Bulldogs jumped out to a 24-3 lead with pins by Munson, Elandt, Sinkwitts, and Tailford. The Maples rallied back with a pair of pins and a major decision to cut the lead to 24-19. Norwood and Racine picked up wins to give Chelsea a 31-19 lead, but the Maples would win the final four matches to rally for the win.

Picking up wins on the night for Chelsea were Searl, Lantis, Massimo Culgiari, Povlich, Norwood, Racine, Munson, Elandt, Sinkwitts, and Tailford.