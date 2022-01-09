Chelsea Bowling Off and Rolling

The Chelsea bowing team are off and rolling for the 2021/22 season with four matches under their belts.

The varsity boys’ team started its season with a 3-1 record.

Chelsea opened the season with a 19-11 win over Adrian.

Colin Ledbetter led the Bulldogs with games of 198 and 181, with Lucas Hopkins right behind with scores of 216 and 152. Nathan Doyle rolled scores of 165-162, Jordan Jedele 170 and Alex Handloser 163.

The Bulldogs then took down Jackson 29-1.

Hopkins rolled a game of 221, while Jedele shot rounds of 208 and 163. Doyle shot 195, Xavier Navin 182, Edwin Greenleaf IV 179, Nick Detterman 144, and Jedele 121.

A strong Tecumseh team took down the Bulldogs 19-11.

Hopkins led the squad with games of 197-183, followed by Jonathan Turnbow 193. Doyle shot 177-173, Jedele 160-156, Greenleaf 166, Navin 147, and Ledbetter 156.

The Bulldogs bounced back to beat Skyline 21.5-8.5.

Ledbetter had a big day with games of 256 and 217. Hopkins rolled scores of 202-151, Turnbow 193-175, and Jedele 193-190.

The varsity girls started the season with a 1-3 record.

Chelsea fell to Adrian 28-2 in the opener.

Phoebe Ledbetter led the Bulldogs with games of 147-139. Gabby Bolwes followed with 121-118, Marissa Cochran 95078, Annabelle Greenleaf 91-88, and Sophia Saffian 63-56.

The Bulldogs then fell to Jackson 15.5-15 in a tiebreaker.

Bowles led Chelsea with games of 172-11, while Greenleaf rolled games of 136-122. Sherwood shot 132-117, Cochran 82, Saffian 82, and Jenna Velky 64.

Chelsea next fell to Tecumseh 25-5.

Greenleaf led the way with games of 150-145, while Bowles shot 120-108. Ledbetter shot 118-88, Saffian 80-77, and Velky 74-60.

The Bulldogs picked up their first win by sweeping AA Skyline 30-0.

Greenleaf had a big day with games of 202 and 141. Bowles shot 150-124, Ledbetter 139-102, Saffian 88-70, Sherwood 98, and Cochran 91.