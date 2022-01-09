Chelsea Hockey Rolls Past Jackson

The Chelsea hockey team returned from the long holiday break and did not take long to get things rolling as the Bulldogs routed Jackson United 8-2 Saturday night.

The Bulldogs took an early 3-0 first-period lead on goals by Devin McIntyre, JP Chinavare, and Keegan Montgomery.

Jack Roberts would score twice in the second and McIntyre found the net for the second time as the lead grew to 6-1 after two periods.

Colton King and Brandon Davila would add goals in the third period to make the final 8-2.

Hayden Westcott picked up a pair of assists, while Roberts, Davila, McIntyre, and Eli Russell each picked up one. Byron Bayer earned the win in net for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea improved to 6-4-1 overall and 3-1 in the SEC White. The Bulldogs make the long trip to Toledo to take on Bedford Wednesday night.