CPD Weekly Report 01-11-22

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 22-66

Location: 100 block of N. Main Street

Date: January 8, 2022

Time: 1:15 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers responded to the 100 block of N. Main Street for the report of a threat complaint. The complainant stated that a female subject had walked into the business and began yelling that she was going to blow stuff up. Upon arrival, the suspect had reportedly left the area. The complaint remains open pending further investigation and interviews with the witnesses and the suspect.

#####

Incident #: 22-40

Location: 1100 block of S. Main St.

Date: January 5, 2022

Time: 5:11 pm

INFORMATION: While at the station the officer took a complaint regarding several large fraudulent transactions that had occurred taken place. The complainant stated that he had been reviewing his recent bank transactions and noticed that over a three-day timeframe four separate fraudulent check withdrawals had been made on the account. The case is open pending further follow-up by the investigator.