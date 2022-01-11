Chelsea's MLK Day Activities

More details available for MLK Day Activities

The First United Methodist Church has announced that the Multi-Cultural Concert on January 16 will also be live-streamed. This concert is entitled: How Music Impacts Our Culture and will feature commentary by Rev. Darryl Toddy from Detroit. 4:30 pm. at the church. Masks required for in-person attendance. Live stream available on the church YouTube channel. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-oDHg9zaImC42npYW0EvTA

On January 20, the Human Rights Commission’s presentation will be held online at 3:30 pm. The topic is: Health Equity: How Far Have We Come? Guest speakers will be Jeremy Lapedis, Executive Director of the Washtenaw Health Plan; Maria Militzer, Researcher and Community Organizer with Mexiquenses; Spring Quinones, Community Impact Director with the American Heart Association. Zoom link will be at www.city-chelsea.org

Don’t forget to register for the showing of the film The Butler on January 17 at 5:30 pm with a discussion after. This is hosted by the Chelsea District Library and registration is necessary. Register here.

One World One Family is still collecting new school and art supplies for refugee families through Jan 17. Suggested items are listed here and an Amazon wish list is here. Drop-off locations include Chelsea District Library, First United Methodist Church lobby, the Chelsea Senior Center, the Chamber of Commerce, and Chelsea State Bank. Financial donations are also welcome. Details are at www.owofchelsea.org.

On January 17, families and youth are invited to gather from 10 am to 3 pm at the Chelsea Depot to work on projects to reach out in a personal way to offer welcome to refugee families. Projects include no-sew blankets, friendship bracelets, hand-drawn cards, and even tie-dye socks. Youth may bring a pair of their own to do too. The art and school supplies kits will be assembled and all the items delivered to families through Jewish Family Services and Washtenaw Refugee Welcome. Chelsea Depot Assn is a co-sponsor of the event. Masks will be required and social distancing in place.