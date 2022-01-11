New Season of “Wardens” Features MI Conservation Officers

From MDNR

Ever wonder what it’s like to do the job of a Michigan conservation officer? Get a close-up look during this season’s opening episode of “Wardens” – the Outdoor Channel television show featuring the work of COs and other DNR professionals including wildlife biologists, foresters, fisheries technicians, park rangers and many others.

The season’s first episode will be available at no charge throughout January. Highlights include conservation officers tracking down trespassers and volunteers helping to support a pheasant hunt for military veterans and first responders.

Episodes air on the Outdoor Channel every Monday at 5:30 p.m. and then are repeated Monday at 2:30 a.m., Tuesday at 7:30 a.m., Friday at 8:30 and 11:30 p.m. and Saturday at 5:30 p.m. (All times Eastern Standard).

To get the Outdoor Channel, ask your local TV service provider or Amazon Prime, or go to OutdoorChannel.com or MyOutdoorTV.com or call 1-855-44OUTDOOR. More than 52 episodes of “Wardens” have featured the state of Michigan.