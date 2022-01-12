Chelsea Swim and Dive Takes Down Erie-Ida

The Chelsea mens' swim and dive team opened the second half of the season with a 118-68 win over Erie Mason-Ida Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs won nine of 12 events on their way to the non-conference victory.

Captain Parker Olk picked up three victories to lead the Bulldogs to the win. Olk won the 200 IM, the 100 fly, and was part of the winning 200 free relay along with Easton Hodel, Jarem Norwood, and Leland Curanovic. He was alsop part of the 200 medley relay along with Joel Burke, Bram Hartsuff, and Owen Critchfield that took second.

Parker Olk won three events to lead Chelsea over Erie-Ida

Along with the 200 free relay win, Curanovic also won the 50 free.

The Bulldogs swept the 500 free with Jack Leissner taking first, Brennan Bagbey second, and Joshua Levine third.

Bagley also won the 200 free, while Hodel won the 100 free to go along with the 200 free relay win.

Mitch Brown won the dive competition against Erie-Ida

Stephen Levine won the 100 back and Mitch Borwn diving for Chelsea.

Second-place finishes went to Misha McElrath in the 200 free, Hodel 200 IM, Joseph Grudzinski 100 free, Burke 100 back, Brown 100 breast, and the 400 free relay team of Grudzinski, Critchfield, Hodel, and Hartsuff.

The Bulldogs travel to Jackson Thursday and then to Holland for the D-3 Showcase Saturday.

Photos by Mike Williamson



