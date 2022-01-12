The Chelsea Square residential development gets the green light from Sylvan Township

The development project called Chelsea Square is moving ahead after getting final approval from the Sylvan Township Board.

The township board at its Jan. 11 meeting approved the Final Site Plan and Development Agreement for Chelsea Square with the owner Sonoma Investment LLC.

There are some conditions that go with this approval, such as all fees, insurance, and bonds as required within the Development Agreement are provided to the township, but it now looks like the plan is certain to bring a new multi-family residential development to the township.

In her staff report on the project, township planner/zoning administrator Carol Konieczki described the development as an 81-unit multiple family market rate housing development.

She said the developer states: The project is proposed to be constructed in one phase and includes construction of 17 buildings accessed from Pielemeir Drive. Utilities will be connected to the Scio Township water and sewer system. The apartments will be owned and managed through Group 10 Development.

In another township decision on Jan. 11, the board gave its approval for township supervisor Kathleen Kennedy to sign a proposed franchise agreement with the city of Chelsea. The next step will see Kennedy sign it and give it to city officials, who are expected to then review it and possibly issue a decision of their own in order to make it official.

A locator map of Westchester Farms and the city of Chelsea boundaries, here in the white colored area.

Kennedy said the proposed agreement would involve the township providing water/sewer connection to a portion of the Westchester Farms residential development that is within the city limits. She said township attorney, Robert Thall, worked on a legal description for the proposed agreement.

In briefing the board on the proposed agreement, Thall said the city is unable to provide utility services to this area because there are difficulties in getting the city system to it. The township can however provide these services, but there would need to be an agreement between the city and township.

The Westchester development would pay for the building of the utility infrastructure.

Thall said he’s not sure if the city will agree to it, but the township is putting forward what they think is an appropriate agreement.