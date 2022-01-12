Chelsea Routs Adrian to Open SEC White Play

The Chelsea girls' basketball team opened SEC White play with a 71-27 pasting of Adrian Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs held Adrian to just two points in the opening quarter and never looked back as they took a 19-2 lead after one. Leila Wells sparked the bulldogs with seven first quarter points.

Megan McCalla would have a big second quarter with nine points as the Bulldogs continued to pour it on the Maples with 23 points in the period for a 42-12 halftime lead.

The lead would grow to 57-19 after three with Wells adding six more points in the third and the Bulldogs cruised to the win.

Wells and McCalla both had huge games for the Bulldogs with Wells leading the way with 23 points, five assists, and five steals, and McCalla right behind with 21 and seven rebounds.

Katie Wickman chipped in with seven points and Avery Lay six points, a team high 10 rebounds, and five blocks. Maggie McKale finished with six points, Rachel Bullock and Meghan Bareis three each, and Braiden Scheffler two.

The Bulldogs improved to 4-1 overall on the season. They travel to Adrian again Friday night to take on Lenawee Christian at 7:00 PM.