Chocolate! Chocolate! Chocolate!

In the midst of a Michigan winter, #shopchelseamich merchants are giving you a delightful reason to visit downtown Chelsea - the 13th Annual Chocolate Extravaganza - an event for the sweetest of souls, a day dedicated to the sweet we all love! Come to Chelsea on Saturday, February 12th for a day of fun, friends, and chocolate.

“Emphasis on the word ‘Extravaganza’, said Jennifer Fairfield, Owner of The Garden Mill. We have chocolate makers, and bakers demonstrating their craft; a penguin egg hunt for children (ages 2-7); a return of Home Domes; pop-up shops; drawings for a a one-night stay, a bottle of wine, and chocolates at Chelsea Comfort Inn; a drawing to win one of two packages of Jiffy Mix products and recipe book; and a Juggling Savant to add to the merriment as people meander through stores, restaurants, and demonstrations.

While Chelsea is a relatively small community, it has a big heart and a lot to offer!! If you share a passion for chocolate, please join this decadent festival. Take advantage of the perfect opportunity to celebrate Valentine’s Day and to purchase gifts for your loved ones. A gift card from your favorite Chelsea business is always in style… from restaurants and shops alike!

#shopchelseamich merchants will be showcasing their services, food, beverages, gifts, and merchandise. To see the participating merchants visit the website www.shopchelseamich.com. - details about specific offerings will be added soon.

Remember small businesses are the heart of our community and are among the heroes of our local economy. Small businesses create jobs and growth, and they continue to face the challenge of a lifetime. The COVID-19 pandemic isn't just a public health emergency; it's also an economic crisis that is hitting small businesses exceptionally hard. The merchants are grateful for the many local and loyal customers who recognize just how important these businesses are in making Chelsea a great place to live and visit.

While you are out and about shopping in Chelsea, celebrate Valentine's Day with a tour of SculptureWalk, Chelsea's outdoor sculpture gallery. Open every day, all day! Information about the sculptures and artists who created them is located at SculptureWalk Chelsea

"Sharing the love" is a popular theme for Valentine's Day. As you plan your Valentine's gift shopping, please note that during this very challenging season, hours vary by business; be patient, kind, and check their hours when you plan your visit.

A group of independent business owners who possess entrepreneurial spirits has joined forces and created #shopchelseamich. This collaborative team includes a network of 30 Chelsea shops and restaurants who have participated in and promoted Wine, Women & Shopping, Chocolate Extravaganza, and Fresh Air Market events over the years.