Community Group Plans to Show Support for Chelsea Teachers

By Shawn Personke

A group of Chelsea residents is working together to show support for Chelsea School District teachers by providing $10 gift cards from Zou Zou’s Cafe.

Katie Ramos Rogers came up with the idea after reading a post on the “Support Chelsea Youth by Supporting Our Educators” Facebook page.

“We know that the staff at our schools continue to go above and beyond to support our students in their learning and wellness throughout the pandemic,” said Rogers. “We want to shower them with gift cards to show them how much it means to us as parents.”

Kelly Stoker, the original poster, was also a part of the effort to create and distribute yard signs that said, “We support our district. We support our educators. Every Bulldog belongs.”

Donations provided through the sale of those signs will also be used to purchase the Zou Zou’s gift cards. Stoker said that the plan is to initially purchase 125 gift cards for teaching staff and paraprofessionals. Depending on the number of donations, they hope to include all district employees. The group is also planning to write notes of gratitude to accompany the gift cards.

Community members who would like to help can drop off $10 Zou Zou’s gift cards to Stoker’s home at 1333 Carson Lane, by Feb. 6. Donations can also be made via Venmo to @KellyStoker-3. For more information, about the project or to get a yard sign, contact Stoker at scrapstoker@comcast.net.

"It's been a long two years for everyone,” said Stoker. “We really appreciate the dedication and professionalism that teachers have shown to their students and our community. It's our small way of saying thank you."

Photo courtesy of Shawn Personke