Chelsea school board vacancy and election of officers

Some changes have come to the Chelsea School District Board of Education, including the need to fill an opening after the resignation of one board trustee.

At its Jan. 10 meeting, the Chelsea school board elected its officers and received a letter of resignation from Keri Poulter.

At the beginning of the meeting, school board president Kristin van Reesema read a letter from Poulter that stated she was formally resigning her position on the board effectively immediately.

Poulter said it was a difficult decision to make. She noted that it was a great honor to serve on the board for the past three years and she believes she’s worked beside some of the best administrators, educators and staff in the state.

She wished the board well and said she believes the board will keep the best interests of the students in mind.

“It's been a great honor to serve a community that I love dearly,” Poulter said in her resignation letter.

The school board then elected the new officers on the board with Jason Eyster taking over at president from van Reesema while Vice President is now Eric Wilkinson, Treasurer is Shawn Quilter and Secretary is Laura Bush.

Chelsea school board president Jason Eyster. photo courtesy of the Chelsea School District

In a statement released to the community, the school district said the board is now looking to fill the vacancy.

The announcement said, “An individual will be appointed to fill the vacant position up through the November 8, 2022, election and will be replaced by the individual elected to the position immediately after they take the oath of office, and will be seated for the remainder of the term; through 2024.”

Interested persons must submit a letter of interest, a resume, and provide a notarized proof of residency to Vicky Lawrence, vlawrence@chelsea.k12.mi.us or Laura Bush, lbush@chelsea.k12.mi.us no later than 3 p.m. on January 28, 2022.

Information concerning the role of the Board of Education and the responsibilities of a Board Member can be obtained from Vicky Lawrence at vlawrence@chelsea.k12.mi.us.

