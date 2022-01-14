Chelsea Wrestling Sweeps Pair of SEC Matches

The Chelsea wrestling team bounced back from its first league loss of the season by taking a pair of matches on Senior Night Wednesday, January 12 for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea took down rival Dexter 51-19 and clipped Jackson in a close match 39-30 to remain near the top of the SEC White standings. The Bulldogs improved to 5-1 in the conference, two points behind league-leading Adrian.

Jonas Norwood, Daniel Garza, and Nolan Sinkwitts picked up two wins apiece to lead the Bulldogs.

Lucas Racine, Carter Trinkle, Elijah Ratliff, and Zachary Byerly picked up key wins to help Chelsea come out on top of Jackson.

Dominic Searl picked up a single win against Dexter.

The Dreadnaughts voided five weight classes against the Bulldogs with both teams coming up with four wins each.

The Bulldogs return to the mat Wednesday in a tough SEC tri-meet at Pinckney with the Pirates and Saline.