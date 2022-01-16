Chelsea Hockey Blanks Saline in SEC Showdown

The Chelsea hockey team hosted Saline in a battle between SEC White and Red leaders and the Bulldogs came away with a 3-0 shutout of the Hornets Saturday night.

Both teams entered the night with three-point leads in their divisions, but it was the Bulldogs who carried the play.

The game was scoreless for most of the first period, but after a Saline defenseman stumbled, Dylan McIntyre picked up the puck and raced to the net for a breakaway. The Hornets Tyler Schroeder made the initial save, but Jack Roberts was there to knock home the rebound for a 1-0 Chelsea lead.

Neither team could find the net in the second as the score remained 1-0 until early in the third.

Saline was on its second straight powerplay when the Hornets tried a centering pass across the front of the net. McIntyre intercepted the pass and skated down the left side in a 2 on 2 and lifted a shot into the top right corner of the net for a 2-0 lead for the Bulldogs.

It remained 2-0 until late in the third.

Saline called timeout with 1:38 left. The Bulldogs Keegan Montgomery won the faceoff back to McIntyre who took the puck across the middle and rifled a shot into the net to make it a 3-0 final.

Byron Bayer was stellar in net for the Bulldogs recording the shutout.

It was the second straight shutout for the Bulldogs after they blanked Bedford 9-0 earlier in the week.

McIntyre led Chelsea with four goals and two assists.

Owen McCulloch added two goals and an assist, while Roberts had a goal and five assists. Montgomery added a pair of goals, while Michael Jones had three assists. Jake Singer and Brandon Davila each had two assists and Drew Sherwood and JP Chinavare an assist each.

The Bulldogs outshot the Mules 42-6 with Bayer stopping all six shots on net.

Chelsea improved to 8-4-1 overall and 5-1 in the SEC White.