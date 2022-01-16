Bulldogs Hold Off Adrian in SEC White Opener

The SEC White opener Friday night was a matchup between who many believe will be two of the top teams in the conference this season and it was Chelsea who came out on top of Adrian 68-60.

The Maples feature one of the top players in the White in Joe Francis and it showed Friday as Francis posted 22 points in the loss.

The Bulldogs are deep all the way around with multiple players that can lead the team on any given night at it was Joey Cabana Friday.

Cabana was 10 of 13 shooting for 22 points to lead the Bulldogs in the win.

In a fast-paced first quarter, the Bulldogs took a 19-17 lead after one quarter.

Chelsea would push the lead to eight in the second, but Adrian rallied to cut the lead to 34-30 at the half.

The Bulldogs had a quick start to the second half with a 12-2 run for a 46-32 lead. The Maples answered with a 6-0 run to cut the Chelsea lead to 46-38 and force a Bulldogs timeout. Chelsea would hold off the Maples and lead 52-45 after three.

The teams would go back and forth in the final period, but the Bulldogs would hold on for the eight-point win to improve to 5-2 overall on the season.

Jake Stephens had a big night with 15 points and nine rebounds to go along with Cabana’s 22 points.

Lucas Hanifan added 14 points, five rebounds, and three assists, while Matt Blanton had four points and eight rebounds. Ben Strzyzewski chipped in with nine points, Jayden Woody and Carter Alexander two each.

The Bulldogs host Jackson in another key SEC White matchup Friday night at 7:00 PM.