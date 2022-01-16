Chelsea Girls’ Take Down Sixth-Ranked Lenawee Christian

The Chelsea girls’ basketball team went on the road last week and took down a tough Lenawee Christian squad 47-31 Friday night.

Lenawee Christian entered the contest ranked sixth in Division 4, but it was the Bulldogs who controlled the play for most of the game.

Maggie McKale sparked the Bulldogs in the opening quarter with five points to help Chelsea take a 14-5 lead after one.

The Bulldog’s lead grew to 17-7 in the second, but LCS closed the half with a 10-3 run to cut the lead 20-17 at the half.

Lenawee would battle back and take a 23-22 lead early in the third, but Chelsea answered with a 10-0 run to take a 32-23 lead on a reverse layup by Megan McCalla.

The lead was 34-24 in the final seconds of the third when LCS nit a triple at the buzzer to cut the lead to 34-27 after three.

Leila Wells would score six and Avery Lay five in the fourth to help the Bulldogs put the game away for the 16-point win.

Chelsea had four players in double figures with Wells leading the way with 14 points.

McCalla added 11 points and six rebounds and McKale 10 points and four boards. Lay had a huge night with a double-double of 10 points and 15 rebounds to go along with seven steals and five blocks. Klara Kuebler chipped in with two points, two rebounds, and two assists.

Chelsea improved to 5-1 overall on the season. They will have a tough road test when they take to the road to face the defending Division 2 state champions at Portland Wednesday night.