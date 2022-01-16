Chelsea Swim and Dive Competes at D3 Invitational

Chelsea swim and dive made the long trip to Holland to face some of the top Division 3 teams in the state at the D3 Invitational Saturday and came home with a 10th place finish.

While the Bulldogs did not show it on the scoreboard, it was still a good day for Chelsea with two state cut times and several personal bests on the day. The Bulldogs finished with 100 points in the meet won by East Grand Rapids with 410.

Mitch Brown led the Bulldogs with a 2nd place finish in diving.

Parker Olk earned state cut times with a 5th

place finish in the 200 IM and a 7th place finish in the 100 fly.

The 200 free relay team of Leland Curanovic, Easton Hodel, Brown, and Olk finished ninth and the 400 free relay team of Joseph Grudzinski, Owen Critchfield, Brown, and Olk was 12th.

Augustus Wehrly, Misha McElrath, Joshua Levine, and Jarem Norwood finished 15th.

Curnaovic was 18th and Critchfield 19th

in the 200 free, Hodel 12th in the 200 IM and 16th in the 100 free, Bram Hartsuff 13th, Jack Leissner 14th, and Brennan Bagley 18th in the 500 free, and McElrath 17th in the 100 breast.

The Bulldogs fell to Jackson 101-84 in a SEC White dual Thursday night.

Olk picked up a pair of wins in the 100 and 200 free races to lead Chelsea. Curanovic won the 50 free and Brown diving.

Second-place finishes went to the 200-medley relay team of Stephen Levine, Brown, Curanovic, and Critchfield; Curanovic in the 100 fly, Leissner 500 free, McElrath 100 breast, 200 free relay of Curanovic, McElrath, Norwood, and Stephen Levine; and the 400 free relay of Joel Burke, Grudzinski, Leissner, and Olk.