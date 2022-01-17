SRSLY Presents: Mental Health 101 “Shattering Stigma & Building Resilience”

From SRSLY

Produced by the National Alliance on Mental Health Illness, Mental Health 101 – “Shattering Stigma & Building Resilience” will be held on Sunday January 30, 2022 at 4:00 pm at Chelsea First United Methodist Church. The event will also be live-streamed on the church’s YouTube channel.

This event is a great opportunity for all adults and youth to be proactive about what they can do today to promote positive mental health - breaking down stigma, building resiliency, recognizing warning signs, and knowing how to seek support.

Also, we want to give a grateful shout-out to the Chelsea community that has responded so positively and generously to the SRSLY Chelsea giving campaign. We are so proud to be part of a community that cares so deeply for its youth. The campaign - including the dollar-for-dollar match provided by a local donor - continues through the end of January. Please consider joining your neighbors in supporting this vital work.

Here is the link....https://giving.stjoeshealth.org/srsly

Watch for our next newsletter that will share all the exciting projects that we are working on to address Positive Mental Health and Substance Abuse prevention.