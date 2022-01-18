CPD Weekly Report 01-18-22

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 22-143

Location: 500 block of Chandler St.

Date: 01/14/2022

Time: 8:21 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Chandler Street for the report of a dispute between two residents of a house. Upon arrival, the officers met with the original complainant who stated that they had gotten into an argument with a live-in caretaker who was asked to leave. While speaking with the complainant, the live-in caretaker shouted out “She slapped me!” when referring to the complainant. The officers separated the parties involved and conducted interviews with all of the parties involved. The victim who reported that she had been slapped opted to leave the residence and let the situation deescalate.

The complainant/suspect a 49-year-old Chelsea resident was left at her residence. The case will be submitted to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s office for review to determine if any charges would be authorized.

Incident #: 22-112

Location: 1600 block of S. Main Street

Date: January 11, 2022

Time: 4:18 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer was dispatched to a lost/stolen property complaint. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant who stated that while doing some record-keeping, he noticed that he was unable to locate five State of Michigan dealer license plates. The complainant stated that he was unsure when exactly the plates had gone missing or who may have access to them. The case was closed pending any further investigative leads on a potential suspect(s).