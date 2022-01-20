Chelsea Police Report, December 2021 and Annual Report

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Chelsea Police Chief Toth submitted his department’s report for December 2021 and the 2021 Annual Report to City Council at its January 18 meeting.

The CPD’s case status for December is broken down into 16 open cases, three waiting for lab analysis, seven under prosecutor review, and 34 closed.

In December, officers responded to 296 calls for police service, up from 171 prior year for a 73% increase. Total calls for 2021 were 2,575, down from 2,731 in 2020 for a 6% decrease.

A large part of the monthly increase is from the 79 traffic stops conducted compared to three last year. Chief Toth explained to the City Council that officers are monitoring traffic with increased frequency due to resident complaints. Toth said it would continue. The rest of the increase mostly came from other non-criminal complaints.

Other noteworthy calls include one sexual penetration, two assaults, four thefts, 16 traffic crashes, 14 citizen assists, and six medical assists.

Noteworthy 2021 totals include:

2 sexual penetration, the same as last year

18 non-aggravated assaults, the same

3 aggravated assaults, up 1 from last year

21 thefts, down from 25

4 burglaries, up from 2

4 vehicle thefts, up from 2

25 personal frauds, up from 15

12 juvenile offenses, down from 22

187 traffic crashes, up from 141

Links to the December 2021 and 2021 Annual Report are

December 2021 Report

2021 Annual Report