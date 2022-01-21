Chelsea Seeks to Fill Open City Clerk Position

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Current City Clerk Laura Kaiser has moved into the City’s Deputy Clerk position vacated by the retiring Karon Barber.

Employees in this position will be primarily responsible for supporting the clerk and election functions. A background check and drug and alcohol screening are a required part of the hiring process.

The hourly wage range is currently $29 to $38 based on level of experience. For a detailed job description, click here.

For an application, click here.

Send resume and completed application to City of Chelsea, 305 S. Main Street, Suite 100, Chelsea, MI 48118, Attn: Amanda Garber or agarber@city-chelsea.org. Chelsea is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Photo: Doug Marrin