Chelsea Girls’ Remain Undefeated in White

Cover- STN File Photo

The Chelsea girls’ basketball team moved to 2-0 in the SEC White after taking down Jackson 57-30 Friday night.

The Bulldogs clamped down on the Vikings in the first half with Chelsea taking a 31-14 lead at the half.

Jackson held tough in the third by outscoring Chelsea 9-7 and cutting the Bulldogs lead to 38-23 after three.

Chelsea would go on a 10-3 run to open the fourth to make sure there was no chance of a Jackson come back and hold on for the win.

Megan McCalla had a huge night for the Bulldogs with a double-double of 21 points, 13 rebounds, and six steals.

Avery Lay had another big all-around game for Chelsea with 10 points, seven rebounds, seven blocks, six assists, and two steals.

Leila Wells returned after missing a game earlier in the week and finished with nine points. Maggie McKale chipped in with seven points, Caroline Knight six points, and Maya Valik two.

The Bulldogs traveled to Portland Tuesday night to take on the defending Division 2 state champs.

They were short-handed with leading scorer Wells missing the game and it hurt them in the end with a 53-36 loss to the Raiders.

The game was tied at 11-11 after one and Chelsea would take a 17-15 lead in the second, but Portland went on a 12-0 run to close the half to take a 27-17 lead at the break.

Portland would push the lead to as much as 19 in the third and held a 43-27 lead after three.

The Bulldogs scored the first nine of the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 43-36, but Portland ended the game with a 10-0 run to pull away for the win.

McCalla finished with 17 points to lead the Bulldogs. Knight and Lay chipped in with five each, while McKale, Valik, and Klara Kuebler scored three each.

Chelsea improved to 6-2 overall on the season.