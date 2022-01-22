Bulldogs Drop Heartbreaker to Jackson

Cover- STN File Photo

The Chelsea basketball team had its worst night of shooting on the season, and it cost them as they fell to Jackson in a 47-45 heartbreaker Friday night.

The Bulldogs just shot 31% from the floor on the night and struggled from the free-throw line for most of the night as well.

Despite the offensive struggles, the Bulldogs led 12-9 after one and held a 24-20 lead at the half.

The Vikings held tough and outscored Chelsea 9-5 in the fourth to tie the game at 29 after three quarters.

The teams went back and forth in the final quarter, but the Bulldogs took a 45-41 lead with 2:10 left.

Jackson would fight back and tie it at 45 with 38.6 left. The Vikings were called for a foul with 20.7 left, but the Bulldogs missed the free throw.

The Vikings called timeout with 14.5 left to set up a play. They missed a shot with 4 seconds left but were there for the tip-in with 2.5 left for a 47-45 lead. Chelsea had one last desperation attempt, but it was off the mark and the Vikings pulled out the win.

Chelsea was 0-7 in the second half from the free-throw line and it hurt the Bulldogs in the end.

Joey Cabana led Chelsea with 18 points and Matt Blanton 15.

The Bulldogs fell to 1-1 in the SEC White and 5-3 overall.