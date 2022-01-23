Chelsea Swim and Dive Falls to Pinckney

The Chelsea boys’ swim and dive team dropped a tough 99-87 decision to Pinckney in a SEC White dual meet last week.

Jack Leissner and Brennan Bagbey went 1-2 in the 500 free for the Bulldogs.

Mitch Brown won the diving, Owen Critchfield won the 200 free and Joshua Levine won the 100 back.

Second-place finishes went to Leland Curanovic in the 50 free, Parker Olk 100 fly, and Easton Hodel in the 100 free.

Hodel, Bram Hartsuff, Curanovic, and Joseph Grudzinski were second in the 200 medley relay, Hodel, Brown, Curanovic, and Olk second in the 200 free relay, and Olk, Brown, Levine, and Critchfield second in the 400 free relay.

The Bulldogs took part in the Dexter Invitational Saturday. The meet was defeated between upperclassman and underclassmen heats.

In the freshman-sophomore meet, Brown took first and Abe Elandt third in the diving to lead Dexter.

The 200 free relay team of Hodel, Misha McElrath, Curanovic, and Grudzinski took first.

Curanovic earned second-place finishes in the 50 free and 200 free, McElrath third in the 200 IM, and Hodel third in the 100 fly.

In the upperclassmen meet Olk won the 500 free and finished third in the 50 free.