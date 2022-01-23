Chelsea Wrestlers Fourth at Comstock Invite

The Chelsea wrestling team came home with a fourth-place finish at the Comstock Invitational Friday night.

The Bulldogs finished with 132 points in the meet won by Hesperia with 174.

Victor Radu went 3-0 to win the 140-pound weight class.

Nolan Sinkwitts picked up the other first-place finish with the Bulldogs by going 2-0 to win at 171.

Jonas Norwood was second at 119 with a 2-1 record.

Third-place finishes went to Lucas Racine by going 2-2 at 119, Elijah Ratliff 3-1 at 152, and Zach Byerly 3-1 at 189.

Sixth-place finishes went to Evan Muchler by going 3-2 at 103, Carter Trinkle 1-2 at 135, Massimo Culgiari at 145, and Thomas Shemwell 1-2 at 160.

Chelsea split a pair of SEC matches at Pinckney, including a hard-fought 33-29 loss to Saline.

The Bulldogs fell behind early but rattled off six straight wins to take a 25-15 lead.

Radu, Culgliari, Ratliff, Ethan Povlich, Cole Munson, Sinkwitts, and Byerly picked up wins to help Chelsea take the lead.

The Bulldogs voided 215 and 285 to help Saline cut the lead to 25-21.

The Hornets picked up pins at 103 and 112 to take a 33-25 lead and clinch the match. The teams double voided 119 and Racine closed out the match with a major decision at 119 for Chelsea.

Photos by Mike Williamson