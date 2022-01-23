Chelsea Hockey Makes Short Work of Huron

Cover- STN File Photo

The Chelsea hockey team dominated from the start and made short work of Ann Arbor Huron Saturday by blanking the River Rats 8-0.

Jack Roberts scored a pair of early goals to put Chelsea up 2-0 of Huron.

Ewan Weid followed with a goal to make it 3-0 and a short time later Shane McLaughlin put the Bulldogs up 4-0 after one period.

The Bulldogs exploded for three quick goals early in the second to make it 7-0. Dylan McIntyre, Brandon Davila, and Michael Jones all found the net in a short span to blow the game wide open.

Roberts would score for the third time to get the hat-trick and make it 8-0 and that is how it would end after the second-period mercy.

Luke Webster stopped all 10 shots he faced in net for the Bulldogs.

Kyle Valik picked up a pair of assists for Chelsea, while Weid, Keegan McLaughlin, McIntyre, Jones, Roberts, Eli Russell, and Davila each had one.

The Bulldogs game against AA Pioneer scheduled for earlier in the week was postponed and will be made up at a later date.

Chelsea improved to 9-4-1 on the season.

The Bulldogs host the Michigan High School Public Hockey Showcase this week. Over 50 teams will come to Chelsea to take part in the four-day event at the Arctic Coliseum. The Bulldogs will play games on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.