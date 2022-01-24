Save the Date for the 13th Annual Authors in Chelsea

Chelsea District Library (CDL) is pleased to announce the 13th annual Authors in Chelsea program. This two-day program is a partnership between CDL and Chelsea School District that brings nationally known authors into the classroom. Through workshops and assemblies, students learn to better read and appreciate literature and discover how they too can use writing as a powerful tool to express themselves. This year’s program will take place on March 15–16, 2022, and features Theanne Griffith (author of the Magnificent Makers series), James Buckley Jr. (contributing author to the Who Was/Who Is series), and Katherine Arden (author of the Small Spaces series).

In addition to classroom visits at the Chelsea School District, all three Authors in Chelsea authors will join us Tuesday, March 15 at 6:30 pm at the Washington Street Education Center board room for a panel of presentations open to the public. Each author will discuss their work and inspiration, followed by a Q&A and book signings. This event has no charge and includes an opportunity to purchase books to be signed by the authors, courtesy of Serendipity Books.

The Authors in Chelsea program is made possible by the continued support of the Chelsea Education Foundation (CEF) and the Friends of Chelsea District Library. CEF’s generous $1,500 grant pays for books by the visiting authors for school classrooms and media centers. These books allow teachers the ability to use them as part of their curriculum planning and to prepare students for the authors’ visits. Through the fundraising efforts of the Friends of Chelsea District Library, the program receives a $2,000 donation to offset authors' appearance fees. Support from these organizations allows nearly 1,000 children in grades 1–6 to participate each year.

For more information about Authors in Chelsea, please visit chelseadistrictlibrary.org/authors-in-chelsea/.

About The Chelsea Education Foundation: The Chelsea Education Foundation provides funding for a wide spectrum of educational activities to benefit the residents of Chelsea, Michigan. A non-profit, tax-exempt organization, friends and supporters organized CEF in 1990 to provide a link between school, business, and community to help strengthen Chelsea's future.

About the Friends of Chelsea District Library: The mission of the Friends of Chelsea District Library is to provide financial assistance for special library programs, and to supplement materials and equipment; to increase the visibility of the Library in the community; provide volunteer aid to the Library, and to recognize Library staff annually.

About Us: Chelsea District Library is a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to engage, inspire, and equip through evolving services and resources. The Library currently serves 15,010 residents in the Chelsea area including the City of Chelsea plus Dexter, Lima, Lyndon, and Sylvan townships. More than 16,000 individuals visit the Library each month. For more information visit chelseadistrictlibrary.org.