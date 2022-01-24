Macon Creek Offers Arts + Mindfulness Classes

From Macon Creek Center

Macon Creek Creek Center for Art, Innovation, & Sustainability is offering a series of group classes with Emily Olson, Arts + Mindfulness Coaching.

Olson offers one-on-one sessions, group classes, and workshops that combine music, movement, writing, storytelling, and visual art with mindfulness meditation.

"I teach mindful awareness through the creative process," explains Olson. "It’s a non-judgmental space to draw or work with clay or explore music and movement as a way to bring attention to your thoughts, emotions, and physical body. By integrating artistic tools with mindful awareness, you can experience the benefits of meditation – relaxation, stress relief, and clarity of thought – using creative expression. If you’ve had trouble accessing more traditional meditation, this alternative approach could be right for you. For accomplished artists, Arts + Mindfulness Coaching can introduce new ways to nurture imagination and hone creative instincts."

Olson is offering three classes in partnership with Macon Creek:

1) Seeking Wisdom: An Introduction to Arts + Mindfulness

This 7-week course is an introduction to Arts + Mindfulness practices and a group encounter with Julia Cameron’s new book, Seeking Wisdom: A Spiritual Path to Creative Connection. This course is ideal for those who are interested in exploring the creative arts as a contemplative practice and will include some gentle movement, drawing, weekly readings, daily journaling, and group discussion.

ONLINE: Mondays 7:00-8:30 pm

Cost: $75 per person for the entire course; discounts available

2) Moving Inward: Explore mindful awareness through music and movement

This weekly class incorporates elements of therapeutic music, yoga, Dalcroze Eurythmics, Authentic Movement, and other gentle movement practices. This class is ideal for those who would like to address physical tension and unhelpful beliefs about their bodies, improve coordination and balance, and discover more physical freedom and expression.

In-person: Saturdays 9:30-11:00 am

Macon Creek Commons: 8759 Clinton Macon Road, Clinton, MI 49236

Cost: $20 per person per session; free trial and discounts available

3) Draw Me Nearer: Cultivate mindfulness through creative art and writing

This is a space where there's no pressure to be "good" at art! Set aside time for reflection and self-discovery using drawing, coloring, creative writing, clay, and papercrafts. This class explores a new theme each week, incorporating poetry, writing prompts, mindful awareness, and creative art practices.

In-person: Saturdays 11:00 am – 12:30 pm

Macon Creek Commons: 8759 Clinton Macon Road, Clinton, MI 49236

Cost: $20 per person per session; free trial and discounts available

Olson, a resident of Dexter, MI, has decades of training and experience in numerous creative and performing art forms, including music, theatre, dance, and visual arts. She earned her Master of Music degree in Flute Performance from the University of Michigan and has pursued advanced studies in experiential anatomy, neuroscience, performance anxiety, and therapeutic practice in the expressive arts. She holds certifications in Therapeutic Music, RYT 200 Yoga Teacher Training, Trauma & Body-Based Awareness, and Somatic Embodiment & Regulation Strategies.

As a professional flutist, Olson has performed with the Ann Arbor, Flint, and Saginaw Bay Symphony Orchestras, the Michigan Sinfonietta, Pine Mountain Music Festival, Strings on the Bay Chamber Music Festival, Kerrytown Concert House, Ann Arbor Civic Theatre, and Encore Musical Theatre Company. She has worked to promote the field of therapeutic music in healthcare and served for many years as a bedside therapeutic musician in hospice and palliative care settings in Southeast Michigan. Olson has taught privately for over 25 years and has presented workshops for the Beaumont Health System, University of Michigan Residential College, Barger Leadership Institute, College of Literature, Science & the Arts, and School of Music, Theatre & Dance.

Macon Creek is a picturesque 215-acre campus in southeast Michigan created by The Hive Project, a Michigan 501(c)(3) empowering artists, educators and entrepreneurs united by a common desire to share, teach, innovate and compassionately serve. Macon Creek is a place that will sustain artists, educators and entrepreneurs young and old, as holistic creators for generations to come.

Visit https://maconcreek.org/ or https://www.artsandmindfulness.com/ for more information.